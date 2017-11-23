Thanksgiving crash sends McCracken driver to hospital

A driver was sent to the hospital after he ran off the road in McCracken on Thursday, November 23.

Timothy Hill was driving westbound on South Friendship Road when he ran off of the left side of the roadway,

Hill overcorrected his vehicle and veered back onto the roadway, crossed back into the westbound lane and off of the roadway.

His vehicle then struck a rock pillar in a yard and stopped.

He was transported to Western Baptist Hospital by Mercy Ambulance.

McCracken County Sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance and Speedy’s wrecker and recovery service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.