Sikeston Community Thanksgiving success

A community Thanksgiving Dinner started almost 30 years ago in one Sikeston woman's kitchen-- and now it's a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of people.

Marlene Stevens and Mary Carr start organizing the Sikeston Community Thanksgiving in August.

Stevens organizes the food and does the cooking and Carr organizes the delivery of the food.

Between the two ladies, they have more than 25 years of experience volunteering for this event.



Stevens said, she would like to do it every day if she could, "I mean it's a blessing to me and to the ones we take the dinners to. and to the ones that are volunteering and to the ones that are donating."

Both ladies said it wouldn't be possible without the entire community.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.