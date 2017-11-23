Carbondale woman facing charges in deadly stabbing of boyfriend

A Carbondale woman faces charges in stabbing and killing her live-in boyfriend on Thanksgiving.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, Rebecca B. Valentine was indicted by a Grand Jury in Jackson County.

42-year-old Valentine was charged with first-degree murder in stabbing her boyfriend.

According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of South Marion Street just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 23.

They found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim, Reginal Gilspie, 55, of Carbondale was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he later died.

Valentine is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail with a bond set at one million dollars.

Her arraignment is scheduled for December 12 at 12:45 p.m.

