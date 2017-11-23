Carbondale woman charged in connection with deadly stabbing

A Carbondale woman is behind bars accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend to death.

According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of South Marion Street just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 23.

They found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim, Reginal Gilspie, 55, of Carbondale was taken to the hospital where he later died.

His girlfriend, Rebecca Belle Valentine, 42, was arrested. She faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Valentine is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

