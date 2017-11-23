Church members sue Kentucky pastor and wife over spending

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Members of a Kentucky congregation are suing their pastor and his wife over church spending that they say is flagrant self-dealing.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the lawsuit by Southern Acres Christian Church members James Keogh and Chad Martin claims lead Pastor Cameron McDonald concentrated power among himself, his wife and other staffer.

The lawsuit says a series of moves dissolved the Lexington church's larger governing board, changed church operating rules and removed a requirement for church-wide votes on changes.

The lawsuit seeks to drop the bylaw and board changes and block McDonald and his wife Erica from spending church money or making real estate transfers.

It says McDonald, his wife and Pastor Tim Jones are church-paid board members, a first in church history.

McDonald's attorney declined to comment.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

