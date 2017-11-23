Crews respond to fire at Lawn & Garden business in Marshall Co., KY

US 68 is blocked in the Fairdealing area of Marshall County as emergency crews fight a fire at Crossroads Lawn and Garden.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it's near the intersection with KY 408 and Holland Road.

Holland Road is also blocked at the US 68 intersection.

The road is expected to remain closed until 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are being detoured on side roads. If you can avoid this section of US 68, you are asked to do so.

