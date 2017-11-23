Thanksgiving Day travel forecast

Another dry day is expected across most of the nation’s midsection on this Thanksgiving Day.

Heavy frost and patchy fog was really the only travel issue in the Heartland. By afternoon it will actually be a bit warmer with mainly clear skies and the evening and overnight hours will be mostly clear and dry though temps will drop quickly after sunset.

There are a couple of significant weather problem areas today across the country.

In the far southeast, especially Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, there may be areas of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms.

And once again the Pacific Northwest will have wind and rain with areas of locally heavy snow over the mountaintops from Washington east to Montana and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, it will be sunny with near-record heat again in the southwestern states.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.