First Alert: Thanksgiving shopping forecast

Another dry day is expected across most of the nation’s midsection on this Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures are expected to fall through the 30s this evening.

Grant Dade says early morning temperatures will be close to freezing for all the Black Friday shoppers.

Lows Friday morning will be close to 30 degrees in most of the Heartland.

Once the sun comes up, temperatures will warm rapidly tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to near 60s.

