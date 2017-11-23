Holiday shopping: popular gifts & spending trends

November is the busiest time of the year for holiday shopping.

Most people start their holiday shopping well before December, according to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse Survey.

The National Retail Federation reports that young adults between the ages of 18-24 years old are the most likely to increase their holiday spending this year.

“As Gen Z and Millennials gets older, their purchasing power increases, and the rise in disposable income is sure to be seen by retailers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “This group of consumers has spent time carefully researching gifts for friends, family and themselves, and are ready to begin knocking out their shopping lists.”

A survey from the group found that more than half of consumers overall plan to spend about the same with 24 percent planning to spend more.

So, what do people want to find under the tree?

Gift cards, cash, and clothing are the top three gifts according to that survey.

And, no surprise, online shopping continues to dominate as 74% of those surveyed said they'll do at least half their shopping on their computer or smart phone.

“Shoppers are increasingly drawn to the convenience of online shopping,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Shopping online allows people to avoid the crowds and shop at their convenience."

