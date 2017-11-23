5 things to know Nov. 23

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! It's Thursday, November 23, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

A cold, frosty Thanksgiving morning will turn into a mainly sunny and cool Thanksgiving Day. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s with winds out of the south from 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Friday looks to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. You'll still want to bundle up if you're planning to stand in line for Black Friday deals. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.

Making Headlines

In terror-wary NYC, security tight for Thanksgiving parade: Sand-filled sanitation trucks and police sharpshooters will mix with glittering floats and giant balloons at a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that comes in a year of terrible mass shootings and not even a month after a deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan.

U.S. Rep. accused of threatening woman over sexually explicit photographs: U.S. Rep. Joe Barton told a woman that he would complain to U.S. Capitol Police if sexually explicit photographs of him and other material from their relationship were to be exposed publicly, according to a published report.

Black Friday no longer considered top shopping day: This year, shopping may be a bit tamer. Black Friday is no longer the busiest shopping day of the year. Especially since 56 percent of people already started buying gifts, the National Retail Federation reports.

Pregnant mom, toddler escape after SUV crashes into lake: The woman said she swerved to miss a dog. She swam 20-30 feet with a broken arm with her son in her arms.

