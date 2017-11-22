Avoiding food allergies during Thanksgiving

Food allergies are something many parents have to keep in mind, especially during Thanksgiving.

Now, the CDC says these allergies are affecting more and more people and if they aren't treated quickly, they can be deadly.

The CDC lists these foods and food groups as contributing to 90 percent of serious allergies in the country.

Right now, there isn't a cure for them experts say the best way to cope, is to just stay away from the foods that cause them.

But that can be tough, especially after you send your kids to school.

Doctor Morgan, an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist in Cape Girardeau spoke with Heartland News he said communication between parents and the school district is vital to keeping your kids safe.

"School systems have policies implemented and it's gotten better and better every year. It was much worse about 10 years ago," Morgan said. "And now it's gotten a lot better, but still you have to have a game plan. I would recommend that the first day of school or even before school started to have a game plan. Find out where you're going to store your Epipen."

Doctor Morgan said the Epipen is essentially a shot of adrenaline to a healthy child.

It's best to just administer it, then take your child to the emergency room for further treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.