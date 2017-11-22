Small Business Saturday helps keep area shops competitive

Small Business Saturday is on November 25. It's an annual shopping tradition dedicated to supporting small businesses and celebrating communities across the country.

The day is meant to encourage people to shop at the local stores to help support the community you live in.

The owner of Crown Brew Coffee Shop in Carterville, Illinois, Josh Benitone, spoke with Heartland News about how his company is able to compete with the bigger chain stores.

"There's always a lot of pressure with Black Friday weekends and the holidays to have to compete with the big box stores and that is hard in some ways but not in the ways where you stay who you are," Benitone said. "You know your own hands-on experience, your craft product, your hospitality is going to be the thing that sets you apart from just a basic chain store."

Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

