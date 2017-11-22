Thanksgiving Eve is big business for pizza restaurants

The night before Thanksgiving is a big night for a couple different businesses.

First, a night a lot of bar owners expect to be super busy with friends reuniting before the holiday.

But, another company that sees increased business is pizza restaurants.

Marco's in Cape Girardeau makes about twice as many pizzas as they normally do, which means last year they made more than 170.

The reason behind the increase is everyone is thinking about their big bird for Thursday and getting ready to have friends and family over they completely forget about Thanksgiving-eve.

Because of this, the store manager at Marco's has to make sure even though it's the day before Thanksgiving that it's fully staffed.

“I mean we're not short staffed in any way,” said Becky Kroll, store manager. “I never turn away a nice warm body to work a shift.”



The next busiest day for the store is Super Bowl Sunday.

They especially see more wing orders then, and mostly just pizzas.



But the reason that makes today a little more stressful is that Thursday at 4 p.m. they're open again and while it's not quite as busy it's another one that they have to prepare for.

