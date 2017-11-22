Copy-Montana State beats SE Missouri State, 88-82 in Cancun

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.
Tyler Hall scored 34 points and Montana State beat Southeast Missouri State 88-82 on Wednesday in a Cancun Challenge championship game.
Tyler Hall scored 34 points and Montana State beat Southeast Missouri State 88-82 on Wednesday in a Cancun Challenge championship game.
The SEMO men's basketball team lost a close to Montana State University game Nov. 22 in Cancun, Mexico.
The SEMO men's basketball team lost a close to Montana State University game Nov. 22 in Cancun, Mexico.
Thursday night was all about getting to be the first to see "The Blue Jay Experience". It was truly a red carpet event starting with a premiere party at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Thursday night was all about getting to be the first to see "The Blue Jay Experience". It was truly a red carpet event starting with a premiere party at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis.