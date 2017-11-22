Preparing yourself for Thanksgiving traveling

Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year and to be extra vigilant.



Parrott says speed, impaired driving, and distracted driving are the number one cause of crashes.

Troopers are out along the highways and they are also checking speed with aircraft.



So just because you don't see police, doesn't mean they aren't there.



Parrott also said you want to make sure your car is ready for an emergency.

“Make sure you've got a cellphone charger,” said Parrott. “That is one of the best tactical weapons you can have is a fully charged phone. A set of jumper cables, maintain at least half a tank of fuel in your car. Make sure your car is properly serviced and ready for a trip. Make sure your tires, your oil, those sort of things – the car is just well maintained."



Parrott also said if you see an impaired driver on the road be cautious and call the police.

