Paducah, KY man facing marijuana-related charges after traffic stop

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: McCracken County SO)
Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division arrested a Paducah man for drug charges on Nov. 22.

While patrolling on Madison Street in Paducah detectives saw Dorian Wilson 30, of Paducah driving a vehicle. Detectives knew that Wilson’s operator’s license was suspended.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives made a traffic stop and detained Wilson. detective smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After a search, marijuana, a digital scale and cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales was found.

Wilson was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. 

