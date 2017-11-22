Redhawks men's basketball loses close game to MSU in Cancun

The SEMO men's basketball team lost a close to Montana State University game Nov. 22 in Cancun, Mexico.

The Redhawks fell to the Cougars 88 to 82.

This was the last game for the Redhawks playing in the Cancun Challenge.

SEMO men's basketball returns to the Show Me Center to take on North Carolina Central on Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

