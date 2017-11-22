Think twice about what you feed your pets on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the tables will be full of food with loved ones digging in. Underneath that table might be an eager furry friend that might want some food as well. One veterinarian said feeding that pet might be a bad idea that could cause serious consequences.

Skyview Animal Clinic Dr. Sean Byrd said people need to know what can happen to their pets before feeding them table scraps.

"This time of year is probably the worst for dogs," Bryd said. "They get into stuff they shouldn't have. We will see a lot of vomit and diarrhea after Thanksgiving."

Their staff there has seen many of illnesses which include bones even stuck inside the animal after eating bones. That, of course, requires surgery.

Overall, Byrd said it's probably best to not feed them any table scraps so they don't have to worry about what is safe for their furry friends. If you feel inclined to feed them still, he said it's best to do it in moderation.

"Just avoid any food off the table," Bryd said. "The dogs don't need it. We know reality doesn't work that way. We d rop food, the kids are feeding them. So if you are going to do that or if you know your dog's going to do that, moderation is the key."

Certain foods can cause sickness and too many hazardous effects as well. Of those foods, Byrd definitely wants pets to avoid fat and spices but there are several others as well including chocolate, grapes, bones and more.

For more information, you can go to www.aspca.org/apcc or you can call the Animal Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.

