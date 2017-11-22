Paducah, KY flights to Chicago continue under new contract

SkyWest Airlines was awarded another two-year contract under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program to continue Untied Express jet service to Chicago O’Hare.

The new contract takes effect February 1, 2018, and continues through January 2020.

“We are pleased SkyWest/United Express service will continue at Barkley for two more years,” said Airport Manager Richard Roof. “It is particularly exciting to see SkyWest recognized the need to re-instate the Saturday afternoon flight, which means we once again have twice-daily service to Chicago.”

SkyWest ended the Saturday afternoon flights in February of 2016, keeping only one arrival and departure.

The company cited lower than anticipated numbers, with the provision that if demand increased they would re-instate the flights, which they have done as part of the new contract.

“The one-stop connectivity worldwide that service to Chicago provides our region, coupled with the convenience of flying from Barkley is something more people are recognizing,” Roof continued. “We believe this is one of the reasons that SkyWest continues to serve Paducah.”

In December 2017, the airport is seeing a 4% increase over last year, their largest such annualized increase since the SkyWest service began.

