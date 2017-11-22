Coats for Kids Drive underway in Carbondale

The City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with the Athletics Department of Southern Illinois University Carbondale to collect new coats this holiday season.

New coats will be collected at all home men’s and women’s basketball games in November.

The coats are for boys and girls – ages one to eight. The donated coats will benefit the children served by the Carbondale Police Department Community Christmas Store.

The Carbondale Police Department Community Christmas Store is an annual event conducted by the Carbondale Police Department’s Victims’ Advocate with assistance from the Victims’ Advocates of Jackson County.

The event provides gifts and toys at reduced costs to the families of 100 children from at-risk or under-privileged families residing in Carbondale who are not receiving services from other agencies.

Police say the goal this year is to provide children with a warm coat.

Coats for Kids donations will also be accepted at: the Carbondale Police Department at 501 South Washington Street. You can also drop off the new coats on campus at the SIUC Department of Public Safety at 1175 South Washington Street at Trueblood Hall - as well as at the athletics office in Lingle Hall, room 127.

