Black Eye Friday: Where the Heartland ranks

Chaos or calm, where does the Heartland rank when it comes to Black Friday?

Decluttr.com compared Black Friday-related searches on Google with FBI arrest date for crimes such as property damage and disorderly conduct in each state. It adjusted the data for each state's population size.

Topping the list is Wyoming followed by Illinois.

Missouri is ranked 18 on the list and Kentucky is 19. See the full list below.

Ranking State Score 1 Wyoming 29.94 2 Illinois 21.64 3 Arizona 19.50 4 Mississippi 9.43 5 Kansas 8.16 6 North Carolina 7.48 7 Indiana 7.09 8 West Virginia 7.03 9 New York 6.62 10 Vermont 6.59 11 Georgia 6.51 12 Alabama 6.23 13 Ohio 5.93 14 Minnesota 5.44 15 Nebraska 5.39 16 Iowa 5.29 17 North Dakota 5.22 18 Missouri 5.22 19 Kentucky 5.20 20 South Dakota 5.19 21 Arkansas 5.17 22 Tennessee 5.10 23 New Mexico 5.05 24 Texas 4.91 25 Louisiana 4.89 26 Michigan 4.87 27 Delaware 4.75 28 Utah 4.62 29 Idaho 4.61 30 Wisconsin 4.53 31 Rhode Island 4.47 32 Maryland 4.44 33 Virginia 4.39 34 Oklahoma 4.39 35 South Carolina 4.38 36 Florida 4.30 37 New Hampshire 4.28 38 California 4.21 39 Colorado 4.18 40 Pennsylvania 4.14 41 Maine 4.11 42 Washington 4.06 43 Alaska 4.06 44 Nevada 4.04 45 Hawaii 4.03 46 Oregon 3.98 47 Massachusetts 3.98 48 New Jersey 3.90 49 Connecticut 3.89 50 Montana 3.38

Do you agree?

