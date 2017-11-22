Man charged in shooting fellow construction worker in Cape Girardeau

Police have arrested one man for shooting another after a physical fight in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, November 22.

It happened at a construction site in a cul-de-sac on Kenwood on Wednesday afternoon.

42-year-old Rohan G. Francis is being charged with two counts of assault in the first degree and two counts of felony armed criminal action.

Francis' bond is set at $250,000 cash only.

According to police, the two people know each other. It happened between two crew members from Thiele Concrete Finishing of Cape Girardeau.

It started as a physical fight that turned into a shooting. The suspect went to his truck, grabbed his gun and shot the victim.

A co-worker of the suspect and victim said the suspect shot at two people. One person claimed there were several shots fired causing workers to scatter in a panic.

"They got into it one time and they said he was going to shoot him the face but today it happened," Austin Ford said. "Get out of here. I got five kids at home and a wife. I don't need to get shot today."

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. He is still alive, but we have no word on his condition.

