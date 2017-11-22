Man charged in shooting fellow construction worker in Cape Girardeau

A community Thanksgiving Dinner started almost 30 years ago in one Sikeston woman's kitchen-- and now it's a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of people.
Police have arrested one man for shooting another after a physical fight in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, November 22.
A Kentucky State Police Trooper was sent through two counties chasing a speeding driver.
Police will be patrolling the parking lots of Illinois shopping malls this holiday weekend to ticket people illegally parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.
A driver was sent to the hospital after he ran off the road in McCracken County on Thursday, November 23.
A man is in jail who investigators said was on the run all Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed a trooper in Central Texas.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
