1 person shot after fight in Cape Girardeau, MO

Police say one person was shot after a physical fight in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, November 22.

It happened at a construction site in a cul-de-sac on Kenwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Several officers were on scene.

According to police, the two people know each other. It happened between two crew members from Thiele Concrete Finishing of Cape Girardeau.

It started as a physical fight that turned into a shooting. The suspect went to his truck, grabbed his gun and shot the victim.

A co-worker of the suspect and victim said the suspect shot at two people. One person claimed there were several shots fired causing workers to scatter in a panic.

"They got into it one time and they said he was going to shoot him the face but today it happened," Austin Ford said. "Get out of here. I got five kids at home and a wife. I don't need to get shot today."

The victim was taken to an area hospital and the suspect is in custody.

