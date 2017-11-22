Carterville police to distribute, teach proper car seat installment

The Carterville Police Department is receiving a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to distribute car seats to caregivers who sign up for a class to learn how to properly install them.

The grant is a step being taken by IDOT to lower the number of deaths and injuries in motor accidents for children not in a proper seat.

According to IDOT, every 34 seconds a child under the age of 13 is involved in a motor-vehicle incident.

To sign up to receive a car seat and take the class to install them, the Carterville Police Department asks you to call 618-985-4853 and give your child's age, height and weight, so that they can distribute the proper sized car seat to each individual.

Sign-ups are going on right now and classes will be starting in December.

