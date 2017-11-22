Murray State student, sister killed in IL crash

The president of Murray State University has announced sad news involving one of their own.

Hailey Bertels and her sister were both killed in a crash in Illinois on Nov. 21, according to President Robert Davies.

KMOV reported the I-55 crash that killed the sisters and injured 12 others.

Here is Davies Facebook post:

Students are can contact University Counseling Services at (270) 809-2222 and counseling will be in contact. Faculty and staff needing assistance are encouraged to contact the University’s Employee Assistance Program at (800) 441-1327.

