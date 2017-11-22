Salvation Army preps for community Thanksgiving

Organizations and volunteers across the Heartland have worked hard getting Thanksgiving meals ready for those in need.

On Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau expects to feed hundreds of people.

Volunteer Melva Seyer said, "Anyone who comes should plan to go away tired but satisfied."

Volunteers came in to help prepare the dining area and the food and they said it's a heartwarming experience.

"When you come here and visit with folks who don't have anything it really makes you appreciate what you have," said Danny Essner.

Seyer has been volunteering at this event for years and said the atmosphere is her favorite part, "You see a lot of people meeting people they don't know sitting at the same table talking, and it's not only people who don't have its also other people who might be alone."

The Salvation Army also wants to make sure everyone stays warm this winter by giving anyone that comes in a coat.

The community dinner at the Salvation Army is from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

