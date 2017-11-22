Sikeston, MO man charged after infant hospitalized

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, a man southeast Missouri man faces charges following a child abuse investigation.

Austin Thomas Brown, 21, of Sikeston, was charged with child abuse with serious injury and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Nov. 20, a four-month-old infant was brought to a hospital after investigators say the baby became unresponsive.

Investigators with Missouri Children’s Division and Sikeston DPS detectives were notified.

The infant’s injuries were serious, and the child was transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment. Investigators found evidence of child abuse by Brown, the child's father, according to DPS.

The arrest warrant was issued through the 34th Judicial Circuit, New Madrid County. No bond was issued for Brown.

