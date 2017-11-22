Illinois governor grants 5 petitions for clemency, denies 97

A dry cold front moved through the Heartland on Tuesday evening, introducing another shot of cold, dry arctic air to the region.
The investigation into the hit and run on October 31 led to the arrest of 21-year-old Kyle A Laffoon of Eddyville. Laffoon has been identified as the driver of the vehicle.
For Thanksgiving we will start off with a few high clouds early followed by sunny skies the remainder of the day. Highs will reach near 50 northeast to the middle 50s west.
According to AAA, the national gas price average has slowly gone down starting the beginning of Thanksgiving week. The national gas price average is $2.54 per gallon.
Both men are charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Both are being held on warrants with no bond.
