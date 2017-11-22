Mayfield, KY man arrested after fleeing from deputies

A Mayfield man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop on Wednesday, November 22, at 1:59 a.m.

Deputy David Clark tried to pull over a white 2002 Pontiac near the intersection of Valley Street and Hovekamp Road for traffic violations.

The car did not stop and began to drive toward John L. Puryear Drive.

31-year-old David B. Miller, of Mayfield, Kentucky, led deputies on a vehicle pursuit and took them into Marshall County where the pursuit ended.

Miller then fled on foot across U.S. Highway 68 and into several residential yards before being taken into custody after a short struggle with Deputy Hardin.

A search of Miller's vehicle was conducted and deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous items of associated drug paraphernalia.

Miller had previous convictions for drug-related offenses in McCracken and Marshall counties.

He was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Miller is being charged with 15 charges including:

Failure to / improper signal

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

