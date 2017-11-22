Progress made on memorial for Heath High School shooting victims

The walls are starting to go up for a new memorial in Paducah, Kentucky.

The memorial is for the victims of the Heath High School shooting in December 1997.

Pictures posted on the Heath High School Memorial Committee Facebook page showed the progress.

A memorial service on December 1 will be held at the Heath Middle School gym to remember the victims on the 20th anniversary.

