Progress made on memorial for Heath High School shooting victims

A dry cold front moved through the Heartland on Tuesday evening, introducing another shot of cold, dry arctic air to the region.
The investigation into the hit and run on October 31 led to the arrest of 21-year-old Kyle A Laffoon of Eddyville. Laffoon has been identified as the driver of the vehicle.
For Thanksgiving we will start off with a few high clouds early followed by sunny skies the remainder of the day. Highs will reach near 50 northeast to the middle 50s west.
According to AAA, the national gas price average has slowly gone down starting the beginning of Thanksgiving week. The national gas price average is $2.54 per gallon.
Both men are charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Both are being held on warrants with no bond.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.
A woman who worked as an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and misbehavior.
Two men are under arrest after a large marijuana bust in Jefferson County.
