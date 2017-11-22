Memorial service marks 20 years since deadly shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, Ky

Puxico Kindergarten and first grade student have teamed up with VFW Auxiliary 7822 to donate a variety of items for veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.
All northbound lanes of traffic are back open in Cape Girardeau after two separate crashes on Interstate 55.
Family, friends, first responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers will all gather to mark a somber anniversary in Paducah, Kentucky.
We'll have a mostly sunny and cool start to December, but there is a major change on the horizon.
Nov. 30 marks the end of Diabetes Awareness Month. One former Type 2 diabetic, Walter Davis, hopes it can be the start of a healthier lifestyle for others struggling with the disease he managed to beat.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.
