KY deer hunter arrested after Facebook post

A Paducah, Kentucky deer hunter was arrested after a post on Facebook.

Robert Morris, Sr., 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hunting without a license and illegal taking of wildlife.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives learned Morris killed a deer with a rifle and posted a picture of the deer and rifle on Facebook.

Detectives say they knew Morris from a previous drug investigation. Morris had prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and receiving stolen property. Due to those convictions, he could not legally have a gun nor ammunition.

The investigation led detectives to Childress Road where Morris lived. That's where detectives say they saw a truck matching the description of the truck in Morris' Facebook post parked in a field off the road.

According to detectives, they saw Morris standing beside the truck in hunting clothes.

Detectives say Morris admitted that he had a gun in the truck. When they searched Morris, they say they found ammunition on him.

They said they found a .243 bolt action hunting rifle in the truck when they searched it, along with antlers from deer and numerous other items used for hunting.

Morris was arrested on November 21 and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

