Groundbreaking ceremony for new Bluford High School addition

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bluford High School addition on Tuesday, November 28, at 11 a.m.

Representative Terri Bryant of the 115th District is scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The 30,900 square feet addition is expected to be finished in Winter of 2018.

The project is partially funded by a State of Illinois Capital Development Board emergency grant and a tentative budget of $6,100,000.

The new addition has a United States Green Building Council goal of LEEDV4: Schools New Construction and Major Renovation - Silver.

