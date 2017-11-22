Long-time Perryville Scout leader has died

This photo of Mark Brewer was taken in 2016 during an interview for an Everyday Hero story. (Source: KFVS)

A Perryville man who served as a Boy Scout leader and who was honored as an Everyday Hero has died.

Mark Brewer passed away on Tuesday night, Nov. 21.

Brewer served as Scoutmaster for Perryville Troop 155 for years. During his time at the helm, an estimated 300-400 young men went through the program. Of those 70 became Eagle Scouts.

He was honored as an Everyday Hero in 2016.

Funeral arrangements for Brewer are incomplete.

