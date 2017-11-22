11/22/17 - Shop Local

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

This holiday weekend marks the busiest shopping weekend of the year; Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. According to The National Retail Federation, 164 million of us will be shopping this coming weekend, but where will you shop? We would like to remind you to shop local, to support all the businesses that are an important part of our local economy.

But, it's not just about the dollars you spend in their shops. Consider this: When you click ”buy it now” on some website from nowhere around here, your purchase sends money out of town. Not only is there loss of wages as stores like the K-Mart in Poplar Bluff or the Gander Mountains in Marion and Paducah close, but the sales tax base of our community shrinks, those sales taxes help support your streets and utilities, and pay the salaries of law enforcement and fire fighters. At some point tax changes will come to online shopping, but that’s years away.

Yes, shopping local requires a little more effort but it's also a great way to meet the men and women dedicated to your community. Keeping your money close to home this holiday season helps build and maintain a strong and safe community for everyone. Plus, I bet you'll find a one-of-a-kind gift that’s from the Heartland.

