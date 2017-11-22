State police begin collecting food for annual drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are accepting donations for their annual holiday food drive.

The "Cram The Cruiser" initiative begins accepting food Wednesday, just ahead of Thanksgiving and the drive will continue through Dec. 12. Police are collecting non-perishable food items for families in need across the state.

Collection sites for donations have been set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency's headquarters in Frankfort.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Webb says donations will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they are collected.

Visit the Kentucky State Police website at for a listing of all locations.

Last year the agency collected 339,656 pounds of food.

