Police in Murray, KY look for missing man diagnosed with dementi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Police in Murray, KY look for missing man diagnosed with dementia

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Charles Tucker (Source: Murray Police Department) Charles Tucker (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Police in Murray, Kentucky are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Charles Tucker left his home in Murray at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Tucker, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was driving a 4-door silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has Kentucky license plate 699520.

Investigators say Tucker was wearing blue jeans, a red and black flannel shirt, and black tennis shoes.

If you've seen Mr. Tucker, you are asked to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly