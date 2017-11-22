Murray Police: Missing man diagnosed with dementia located

US 68 is blocked in the Fairdealing area of Marshall County as emergency crews fight a fire at Crossroads Lawn and Garden.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is now weighing in on a letter that was reportedly sent to people in Cairo that said they have to move out of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes by Dec. 1.
Another dry day is expected across most of the nation’s midsection on this Thanksgiving Day.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the popular music scene from this week five years ago. The year was 2012 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had PSY at number five with Gangnam Style.
November is the busiest time of the year for holiday shopping. Most people start their holiday shopping well before December, according to a recent AAA Consumer Pulse Survey.
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.
Two men are under arrest after a large marijuana bust in Jefferson County.
