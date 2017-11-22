Missouri man dies after smoking while using medical oxygen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Springfield man who was smoking while using oxygen to help him breathe has died.

The Springfield Fire Department announced the death of 70-year-old Ray Atkinson in a news release Tuesday. The release says firefighters found Atkinson suffering from burns to his face when they responded to a medical call from a home on Nov. 12.

Investigators say he was injured several hours earlier when heat from the lighter came into contact with oxygen-enriched air and caused flames to ignite. Atkinson was transported to a hospital burn unit, where he later died.

The Springfield Fire Department says all users of medical oxygen should avoid smoking.

