This week in music: 2012

Let's turn back the clock and check out the popular music scene from this week five years ago.

The year was 2012 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had PSY at number five with Gangnam Style. The son became the first YouTube video to reach one billion and two billion views. You know the video and Psy's amusing dance moves which themselves became a phenomenon.

A sleeper hit of sorts was in the number four spot. It took Some Nights by the band Fun 25 weeks just to reach to the top ten. It would eventually peak at number three.



It was Ke$ha who held down the number three position this week in '12. As opposed to Some Nights, Ke$ha's Die Young needed only three weeks to crack the top ten. It was Ke$ha's seventh top ten single after making her debut just two years earlier.

Rihanna was at number two with Diamonds. The song would go on to become Rihanna's 12 number on hit on the Hot 100 chart. It was also a number one hit in 20 other countries. By May of 2013 it had sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all-time.

And the number one song of the land on this date five years ago was One More Night by Maroon 5. The song was their 3rd number one hit and spent nine non-consecutive weeks in the top spot. In the video, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has the role of a boxer trying to support his wife and infant daughter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



