Illinois fire marshal offers safety tips for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois state fire marshal is urging people to be safe in the kitchen this week as Thanksgiving is the peak day for when the most home cooking fires occur.

In 2015, fire departments nationwide responded to over 1,700 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving. That's according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire Marshal Matt Perez suggests staying at home when the turkey is cooking and to check on it often. Also, turn pot handles inward over the stove and keep them out of reach from accident bumps or pets.

The fire marshal is advising those using turkey fryers to never leave them unattended and keep them outdoors and away from walls and off decks. Also keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

