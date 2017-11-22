First Alert: temperatures dropping on Thanksgiving eve

Grant Dade said this evening we will see temperatures rapidly drop through the 30s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s.

For Thanksgiving we will start off with a few high clouds early followed by sunny skies the remainder of the day. Highs will reach near 50 northeast to the middle 50s west.

Black Friday will start out pretty chilly, but temperatures should hit 60 degrees by afternoon.

There will be noticeably warmer temps Friday and especially Saturday as the upper levels 'ridge out' once again. Whereas Friday morning will be cold (for those crazy shoppers) at least it will be dry and not too breezy.

By Saturday afternoon we're likely to sneak above 60 once again, though a weak cold surge may cool us down a bit for Sunday and Monday.

Our next precipitation chances may not arrive until the middle of next week, with a chance of rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning...but even this is not certain at this point. Still no sign of any major winter weather for our area.

