Paducah woman charged after traffic crash

A woman from Paducah, Kentucky is behind bars after reportedly crashing her car into a utility pole.

According to Deputy Trent Hardin, the crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Callers told emergency dispatchers that a car ran into the pole near Benton Road and Valley Street and the driver ran from the scene.

Deputies found the driver, Franchesica Pierce, 38, a couple of blocks away on Florida Street. Investigators suspected Pierce was under the influence of alcohol.

According to Hardin, deputies determined that Pierce was driving east on Benton Road when she lost control of her car.

The car went off the north side of the road and hit the utility pole, breaking it in half.

Pierce was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to produce insurance card, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, and possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

