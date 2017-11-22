5 things to know Nov. 22

Good morning! It's Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

It's a cold, breezy morning across the Heartland. Laura Wibbenmeyer says wind chills will be in the teens and 20s when you walk outside. The feel like temperatures will be in the upper 30s for much of the day. It will be sunny which should make for good travel weather if you're heading out today for Thanksgiving. You can expect a frosty and cold start to Thanksgiving, but temperatures will warm-up and temperatures should get close to 50 degrees. Black Friday will start out pretty chilly, but temperatures should hit 60 degrees by afternoon.

Making Headlines

Crews on the scene of fire in Scott City, MO: Crews from several area departments are working together to battle an early morning fire on Betty Drive.

US Navy plane with 11 on board crashes into Pacific Ocean: A plane carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday while on the way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the Navy said.

Net Neutrality battle: The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission set out Tuesday to scrap rules around open internet access, a move that would allow giant cable and telecom companies to throttle broadband speeds and favor their own services if they wish.

Employees fired for refusing flu shot: For dozens of employees at Essentia Health, Monday meant coming to work not knowing whether they would make it to Tuesday. All because of the flu shot.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.