What net neutrality means for you

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a plan to repeal Net Neutrality which could give internet service providers more control over what websites their costumers can see and at what speed. The restriction of net neutrality increased under the Obama administration making the internet fall under the same set of rules as utilities, such as gas and electric. But in less than a month the FCC could repeal the entire set of rules.

It's something most people now consider a necessity, the internet is used all the time.

"Yea, it's daily stuff," said Lannon Leinauer.

"You know that's how the world is moving," said Kelsey Murphy.

One of the most used services is streaming services as well. That's where many of the opponents to the FCC proposal believe a lot of the problems would come.

"It's a little more complicated than people on either side of the argument seem to realize," said Michael Walker of Cape Computer Repair.

He said net neutrality essentially means there is no preferential treatment given to any data on the internet. Which means that every website currently should run at the same speed from your internet service provider (ISP). But if the rules are overturned then companies like Netflix might be able to place boxes in ISP hubs causing the use of those websites to be expedited through those points rather than through the entire internet.

But the other side of the coin, ISP's could reduce the bandwidth given to these streaming services unless the customers pay for a premium service. That's what scares most people but Walker can't imagine that happening.

"That's a legitimate concern, but I don't know of any instances where something of that nature has ever happened," said Walker. "I think that this net neutrality discussion based on what we've seen actually happen in the real world is a solution looking for a problem."

