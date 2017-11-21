Family safely makes it out of house fire in Matthews, MO

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, deputies were called out to a reported structure fire before 8 p.m. on Nov. 21.

It happened in the 200 block of Calvin Street.

According to an official with the Matthews Volunteer Fire Department, a family was inside the home when the fire started in an upstairs bathroom.

The family got out of the home safely and no one was reported injured.

Matthews Volunteer Fire Dpt. New Madrid County Ambulance, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, and Matthews City Police responded to the scene.

The fire broke through the roof of the home but did not spread to other rooms.

After the fire, the home has smoke and water damage.

There is no word on the size of the fire or what started it.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.