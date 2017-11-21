Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for man out of Nashville

An Endangered Silver Advisory for a man out of Nashville, Tennessee has been canceled.

The Nashville Metro Police Department, Tennessee canceled the advisory for a missing adult incident that happened near Mountain View, MO around 10 p.m. on November 20.

The endangered silver advisory missing adult was Curtis L. Garnder. He is described as a black male, age 70 with black hair and brown eyes.

Garnder returned home.

