Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for man out of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

An Endangered Silver Advisory for a man out of Nashville, Tennessee has been canceled.

The Nashville Metro Police Department, Tennessee canceled the advisory for a missing adult incident that happened near Mountain View, MO around 10 p.m. on November 20. 

The endangered silver advisory missing adult was Curtis L. Garnder. He is described as a black male, age 70 with black hair and brown eyes. 

Garnder returned home. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

