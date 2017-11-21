Cape Girardeau PD Chief appointed to Child Neglect Board

Cape Girardeau's Police Chief Wes Blair has been appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board by Governor Eric Greitens.

On the board, Blair will review child abuse cases where the perpetrator believes they were treated unfairly

Blair says he already works with SEMO Network Against Sexual Violence and worked on child crimes at his last job.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to make a larger impact than he already is in Cape Girardeau.

“And, (to) be able to help even more children across our state get the services and justice that they deserve,” said Blair. “You know it's a heartwarming thing and a necessary thing as I'm sure you saw sometimes they weren't even able to hear cases for a long time because the board just hadn't been filled. So, I’m glad to have the opportunity to step up and make sure we are taking care of our kids again."

Blair is on the board with 15 other members.

He says they will meet once a month in St. Louis.

