IL Attorney General releases 2017 Safe Shopping Guide

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has released the 10th anniversary Safe Shopping Guide in time for Holiday shopping.

Since 2007, 22 million units of children’s product have been recalled to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, according to Madigan.

Due to this, her office has published the guide to provide information on dangerous toys and products recalled throughout the year.

Madigan is asking for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to make sure there are not any of these products in their homes.

Click here to view the shopping guide.

