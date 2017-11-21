4-H members in Cape Girardeau County bake pies for Salvation Army

Preparing for Thanksgiving, 35 progressive 4-H members in Cape Girardeau County baked pies from scratch for the Salvation Army.

Kids from age five to 18 are made more than 100 pies for people in need.

The group has been baking pies for 18 years.

Some kids have been done this for most of their life.

The pies are delivered to the Salvation Army the day before Thanksgiving.

